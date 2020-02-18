Using URL input in Custom Meta Boxes

Thought it might help to show my working:
/*Custom Meta Box for Single Events Page*/
function events_meta_box_markup($object)
{
wp_nonce_field(basename(__FILE__), "events-meta-box-nonce");
?>
<table>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td><label for="price">Price:</label></td>
<td><input name="price" type="text" value="<?php echo get_post_meta($object->ID, "price", true); ?>"> </td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><label for="ticket-url">Ticket URL:</label></td>
<td><input name="ticket-url" type="url" value="<?php echo get_post_meta($object->ID, "ticket-url", true); ?>"></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<?php
}
function add_events_meta_box()
{
add_meta_box("events-meta-box", "Price & Ticket Link", "events_meta_box_markup", "wtf-events", "normal", "core", null);
}
add_action("add_meta_boxes", "add_events_meta_box");
function save_events_meta_box($post_id, $post, $update)
{
if (!isset($_POST["events-meta-box-nonce"]) || !wp_verify_nonce($_POST["events-meta-box-nonce"], basename(__FILE__)))
return $post_id;
if(!current_user_can("edit_post", $post_id))
return $post_id;
if(defined("DOING_AUTOSAVE") && DOING_AUTOSAVE)
return $post_id;
$slug = "wtf-events";
if($slug != $post->post_type)
return $post_id;
$events_meta_box_price_value = "";
$events_meta_box_event_url_value = "";
if(isset($_POST["price"]))
{
$events_meta_box_price_value = $_POST["price"];
}
update_post_meta($post_id, "price", $events_meta_box_price_value);
if(isset($_POST["ticket-url"]))
{
$events_meta_box_event_url_value = $_POST["ticket-url"];
}
update_post_meta($post_id, "ticket-url", $events_meta_box_event_url_value);
}
add_action("save_post", "save_events_meta_box", 10, 3);