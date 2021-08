Using UNION

Take a quick gander at https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/union.html for a minute. There are two things to look at… the first is the section titled " Result Set Column Names and Data Types" which tells you that MySQL is going to take the columns of the first select. Which is why you see your blade titles. The second section of note is “UNION DISTINCT and UNION ALL” where in the first sentence is mentions that by default rows with matching values are removed. Since the values of both tables have the values “Unknown” the second row is dropped.

By default, duplicate rows are removed from UNION results. The optional DISTINCT keyword has the same effect but makes it explicit. With the optional ALL keyword, duplicate-row removal does not occur and the result includes all matching rows from all the SELECT statements.