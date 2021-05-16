Using the : not pseudo selector

Hello,

I have the following code that makes the masthead sticky:

.page-id-2 #masthead { z-index: 100; position: fixed; top: 0px; left: 0px; right: 0px; padding-top: 35px;}

At first I applied it to a few pages and it worked fine. Now I would like to use it on most pages and thought that the :not pseudo selector would work to exclude some pages, as such:

:not(.page-id-1 #masthead) { z-index: 100; position: fixed; top: 0px; left: 0px; right: 0px; padding-top: 35px;}

It’s not working. Perhaps my syntax is wrong. Perhaps :not doesn’t work with pages.

Thanks