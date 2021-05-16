Using the : not pseudo selector

#1

Hello,

I have the following code that makes the masthead sticky:

.page-id-2 #masthead {
    z-index: 100;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0px;
    left: 0px;
    right: 0px;
    padding-top: 35px;}

At first I applied it to a few pages and it worked fine. Now I would like to use it on most pages and thought that the :not pseudo selector would work to exclude some pages, as such:

:not(.page-id-1 #masthead) {
    z-index: 100;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0px;
    left: 0px;
    right: 0px;
    padding-top: 35px;}

It’s not working. Perhaps my syntax is wrong. Perhaps :not doesn’t work with pages.

Thanks

#2

You can only have a simple selector inside the not selector. You cant use descendant selectors inside it.

What’s wrong with just saying:

. page-id-1 #masthead{position:static}

Or whatever it is you wanted?

#3

Thanks

Your simple solution is the best. I just make sure that I list those special pages after the general requirement.