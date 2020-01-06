Using the "Content" CSS variable to show a link

I have a class in a project

.myproducts::before { content: "test";font-color:red;etc etc}

What I get on the front end is… test (text in red color) which is almost what I want.

However, what I would also like is a bit of instructive text for example.

Click on THIS link to do so and so.

The hard part, I cannot see how, or even if it is possible to add some HTML

like

.myproducts::before { content: "test" <a href="www.google.com>Link to Google</a> "more text / paragraph etc" font-color:red; etc etc }

into the CONTENT variable to display something like

Test Link to Google more text etc etc

Does anyone have an example that would let me put text and html into the content variable? Printing text into a page is easy, getting some interaction is not.

Any thoughts?