Using tests to help us combine two objects

So far we have just one test for what happens with no function parameters. Next, is what should happen when we give is one function parameter. With two parameters things make sense because we have both a target and a source object.

With just the one parameter that’s just going to be the target. When there’s only one function parameter we should just return that parameter, as there’s nothing for it to be combined with.

it("with one parameter, gives that same object", function() { const target = { test: "test object" }; const combined = combinePlayerOptions(target); expect(combined.test).to.equal("test object"); });

There is a very easy way to get that test working, and that is to check if the function was given a parameter. If it was given one, we then return an object with “test object” in it.

function combinePlayerOptions(target) { if (!target) { return {}; } return {test: "test object"}; }

That is a silly solution, but it achieves one important thing which is to keep all of the tests working. Now that all of the tests are working we can refactor the code to improve it, all while still keeping all of the tests working.

Now that the tests are all passing, we can use refactoring to improve the code. With the target parameter being either undefined or an object, we can use Object.assign to add that target to an object and return the result.

function combinePlayerOptions(target) { if (!target) { return {}; } return Object.assign({}, target); }

That works, so let’s keep going. Can we remove the if statement, demonstrating that the assign helps us to deal with an undefined target parameter too?

function combinePlayerOptions(target) { return Object.assign({}, target); }

Yes we can. We have done the full testing cycle of: 1. a failing test, 2. passing the test, 3. refactoring while passing. https://jsfiddle.net/1zkow8x9/1/

The next part with multiple function parameters is where things get tricky, because there are several different types of situations to deal with. Fortunately we can deal with them one at a time using our tests, and ensure that the combinePlayerOptions function can properly deal with all of them.