Using tests to help us combine two objects

When we use tests to help us develop the code, it’s important that we don’t go for the gold. Instead we should circle all around it checking different things that are related to the final goal. That way we can gradually build up the different bits and pieces that are needed to achieve the final goal.

To start with, we’ll to an initial test simple test, to ensure that our testing stuff is all working properly. As Jest, arguably the most popular of the testing frameworks, requires running in Node, we’ll instead go for a testing framework that can run standalone in a browser. There are a couple of viable solutions for that, one being Jasmine, and the other being Mocha+Chai. Jasmine doesn’t seem to work well with JSFiddle, so it’s on to Mocha+Chai where Mocha is the testing framework, and Chai provides the assertions about what we expect to be

On the jsFiddle page I can search the resources for Mocha and press the ⊕ symbol to use it. I also search for Mocha again so that I can use the .css version of the file too. That helps to make the screen look nice. I can also search for Chai and use that too. jsFiddle now has three resources listed, two for Mocha (js and css), and one for Chai.

In the HTML section of the page we only want a div for mocha, where the test results will be shown.

<div id="mocha"></div>

In the JS part we init mocha and chai, and tell mocha to run.

mocha.setup("bdd"); const expect = chai.expect(); mocha.run();

Above the run is where we’ll put our tests. It’s usually best to start with a simple test that true equal true, to check that all of the testing stuff is working properly.

describe("initial test", function () { it("checks a true case", function () { expect(true).to.equal(true); }); });

Even that simple test has helped me to catch an error. I’m told TypeError: expect is not a function because I messed up the chai part of the code. We shouldn’t invoke expect when doing that. Instead it us only the expect property that we assign instead.

// const expect = chai.expect(); const expect = chai.expect;

The test now works, and we are in a good place to remove that initial test and put in our proper first test for the combinePlayerOptions function.

Here is how jsFiddle looks with that initial test in place. https://jsfiddle.net/1zkow8x9/