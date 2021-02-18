Using tests to help improve structure of some code

JavaScript
#1

This thread is my attempt to achieve several things:

  • retain sanity throughout the process of improving some code
  • let others know that I don’t have improved code, yet
  • give you an interesting insight into behind the scenes work

I have some some code that I want to restructure, so that the if/else parts aren’t as nested as they currently are.

        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            const config = tabs[tabId].config;
            if (menuItem.getAttribute("rel")) {
                tabs[tabId].menuItems[menuIndex].hasSubContent = true;
                if (config.disableTabLinks) {
                    menuItem.onclick = disableClick;
                }
                if (config.snapToOriginal.snap === true) {
                    id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
                    submenu = document.getElementById(id);
                    initWithSubmenu(tabId, menuItem, submenu);
                }
            } else {
                // for items without a submenu, add onMouseout effect
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }
            initSubmenu(menuItem);
            if (
                defaultSelected === "auto" &&
                defaultIsShown !== true &&
                isSelected(menuItem.href)
            ) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
                tabs[tabId].defaultSelected = menuItem;
                defaultIsShown = true;
            } else if (parseInt(defaultSelected) === menuIndex) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
                tabs[tabId].defaultSelected = menuItem;
            }
        });

The problem that I’m faced with is that I fear breaking something when I make any structural changes. That fear prevents the code from improving. Tests free us from that fear, as they give almost immediate feedback on changes that we make.

This code wasn’t written with tests in mind. That doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to test though, just difficult.

Can we run tests on the code?

Tests mean repeatedly running the code with different inputs, so that we can check for different desired outcomes.

The first thing to figure out is if we can change the environment and run the code, to get different results.

I have an HTML page all set up with a set of tabs being shown, and [Mocha] with [Chai] for the testing framework:

test/index.html

<html>
<head>
    <title>Dynamic Drive DHTML Scripts- DD Tab Menu Demos</title>
    <!-- CSS for Tab Menu #2 -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../glowtabs.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="lib/mocha.css" />
</head>
<body>
    <div id="ddtabs1" class="glowingtabs">
        <ul>
            <li><a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com" rel="gc1"><span>Home</span></a></li>
            <li><a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com/new.htm" rel="gc2"><span>DHTML</span></a></li>
            <li><a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com/style/" rel="gc3"><span>CSS</span></a></li>
            <li><a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com/forums/"><span>Forums</span></a></li>
            <li><a href="http://tools.dynamicdrive.com/imageoptimizer/"><span>Gif Optimizer</span></a></li>
        </ul>
    </div>
    <div class="tabcontainer">
        <div id="gc1" class="tabcontent">
            Return to the <a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com">frontpage</a> of Dynamic Drive.
        </div>
        <div id="gc2" class="tabcontent">
            See the new scripts recently added to Dynamic Drive. <a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com/new.htm">Click here</a>.
        </div>
        <div id="gc3" class="tabcontent">
            Original, practical <a href="http://www.dynamicdrive.com/style/">CSS codes and examples</a> such as CSS menus for your site.
        </div>
    </div>
    <div id="mocha"></div>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="../ddtabmenu.js"></script>
    <script src="lib/mocha.js"></script>
    <script src="lib/chai.js"></script>
    <script class="mocha-init">
      mocha.setup("bdd");
      mocha.checkLeaks();
      const expect = chai.expect;
    </script>
    <script src="tabmenu.test.js"></script>
    <script class="mocha-exec">
      mocha.run();
    </script>
</body>
</html>

The mocha.setup and mocha.run parts are from the instructions on running Mocha in the browser.

Testing something

The ddtabmenu code has an initMenu method, that takes parameters of tabId and defaultSelected. We get an error when just using that, so we need to use definemenu before doing anything else.

describe("menutabs", function () {
    it("when tab 0 init'd, tab 0 is current", function () {
        ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tabs = document.querySelectorAll("#ddtabs1 a");
        ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tab = tabs[0];
        expect(tab.className).to.contain("current");
    });
});

It can be confusing to think of and write about the first tab and second tab, when they are zero-indexed the first tab is tab 0, and the second tab is tab 1. To avoid that confusion I will deal with them using a zero-index notation, as tab 0 and tab 1 instead.

Add tests, bringing common pieces together

We can then check if the other tabs don’t have the current class, moving some of the code out to things that should be updated before all of the tests run, and ones that should update before each individual test is run.

    before(function () {
        ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
    });
    let tabs;
    beforeEach(function () {
        tabs = document.querySelectorAll("#ddtabs1 a");
    });
    it("when tab 0 init'd, tab 0 is current", function () {
        ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tab = tabs[0];
        expect(tab.className).to.contain("current");
    });
    it("when tab 0 init'd, tab 1 is not current", function () {
        ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tab = tabs[1];
        expect(tab.className).to.not.contain("current");
    });
    it("when tab 0 init'd, tab 2 is not current", function () {
        ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tab = tabs[2];
        expect(tab.className).to.not.contain("current");
    });

It’s important that each of those expect statements is in a separate test section. Here’s what that could look like when the expect statements are all in the same test section:

    it("when tab 0 init'd, tab 0 is current", function () {
        ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        const tab = tabs[0];
        expect(tab.className).to.contain("current");
        expect(tab.className).to.not.contain("current");
        expect(tab.className).to.not.contain("current");
    });

While that’s more condensed, the problem is that we don’t get to know much about which of the expect statements failed when a problem happens. That makes it harder to figure out what went wrong and further investigation is then needed to work out what went wrong and why. That’s not a problem that we need. Putting each expect statement in a separate test section helps to give us more details information about what went wrong, letting us more easily understand what went wrong and why.

Before doing other tests when initing other tabs, we should group these tests for tab 0 together. We can put them inside of a describe section, and rename the descriptions so that they make more sense together. The initMenu command can also be lifted up to be out of the it sections too.

    describe("when tab 0 init'd", function () {
        beforeEach(function () {
            ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
        });
        it("tab 0 is current", function () {
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 1 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[1].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 2 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[2].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
    });

Test when other tabs are current

We can now use similar code to check what happens when tab 1 and tab 2 are init’d too.

    describe("when tab 1 init'd", function () {
        beforeEach(function () {
            ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 1);
        });
        it("tab 0 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 1 is current", function () {
            expect(tabs[1].className).to.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 2 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[2].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
    });
    describe("when tab 2 init'd", function () {
        beforeEach(function () {
            ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 2);
        });
        it("tab 0 is current", function () {
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 1 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[1].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
        it("tab 2 isn't current", function () {
            expect(tabs[2].className).to.contain("current");
        });
    });

Those initial tests work, so we look to be ready to get started on testing the if/else code structure in the initMenu function.

We can set up different environment situations and try to trigger each of the different parts of the if/else code structure, which I’ll investigate in the next post.

4 Likes
#2

When it comes to writing tests for the if/else code, at each potential branching location we want to come up with an effective way to confirm that one branch or the other was taken.

Testing the “rel” if condition

The first part of the if/else code that we are testing is about the rel attribute:

            if (menuItem.getAttribute("rel")) {
                tabs[tabId].menuItems[menuIndex].hasSubContent = true;
                if (config.disableTabLinks) {
                    menuItem.onclick = disableClick;
                }
                if (config.snapToOriginal.snap === true) {
                    id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
                    submenu = document.getElementById(id);
                    initWithSubmenu(tabId, menuItem, submenu);
                }
            } else {
                // for items without a submenu, add onMouseout effect
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }

In the else section, the initWithoutSubmenu function assigns an onmouseout event:

        function initWithoutSubmenu(tab) {
            //...
            tab.onmouseout = function revertWithoutSubmenu() {
                //...
            };
        }

As a preliminary test, we can check the name of the function assigned to the onmouseout event handler.

    describe("when tab has submenu", function () {
        it("investigate onmouseout", function () {
            ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
            console.log(tabs[0].onmouseout.name);
            console.log(tabs[1].onmouseout.name);
            console.log(tabs[2].onmouseout.name);
            console.log(tabs[3].onmouseout.name);
            console.log(tabs[4].onmouseout.name);
        });
    });

The first three tabs have a submenu, and the last two don’t. We get the following information sent tot he browser console:

tabmenu.test.js:56 revert
tabmenu.test.js:57 revert
tabmenu.test.js:58 revert
tabmenu.test.js:59 revertWithoutSubmenu
tabmenu.test.js:60 revertWithoutSubmenu

That’s good news. We can use the onmouseout name to confirm that one branch or the other was taken, letting us replace the above investigation code with the following:

    describe("initMenu forEach if/else structure", function () {
        describe("submenu tabs have different onmouseout functions", function () {
            before(function () {
                ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
            });
            it("has revert on tab 0", function () {
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("has revert on tab 1", function () {
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("has revert on tab 2", function () {
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("hasrevertWithoutSubmenu on tab 3", function () {
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("hasrevertWithoutSubmenu on tab 4", function () {
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
        });
    });
});

Testing the disableTabLinks config

This disableTabLinks condition is one that doesn’t change with different tabs.

                if (config.disableTabLinks) {
                    menuItem.onclick = disableClick;
                }

We need to setup a different environment before checking each state. At least we can confidently use the onclick attribute to test this one.

In this case, the tabmenu uses a property value to initialize disabletablinks when the definemenu method is being run.

        describe("disableTabLinks config", function () {
            beforeEach(function () {
                tabs[0].onclick = null;
            });
            it("disables tab links", function () {
                ddtabmenu.disabletablinks = true;
                ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                expect(tabs[0].onclick.name).to.equal("disableClick");
            });
            it("doesn't disable tab links", function () {
                ddtabmenu.disabletablinks = false;
                ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                expect(tabs[0].onclick).to.be.null;
            });
        });

Testing snap2original config

The next condition to test is for the following condition:

                if (config.snapToOriginal.snap === true) {
                    id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
                    submenu = document.getElementById(id);
                    initWithSubmenu(tabId, menuItem, submenu);
                }

That initWithSubmenu function sets some onmouseout and onmouseover events,

        function initWithSubmenu(tabId, tab, submenu) {
            //...
            tab.onmouseout = revert;
            submenu.onmouseover = clearRevert;
            submenu.onmouseout = revert;
        }

which we should be able to use to easily test that the condition.

        describe("snapToOriginal config", function () {
            beforeEach(function () {
                ddtabmenu.snap2original = [true, 300];
                tabs[0].onmouseout = null;
            });
            it("sets the onmouseout revert function", function () {
                ddtabmenu.snap2original[0] = true;
                ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("doesn't set the onmouseout revert function", function () {
                ddtabmenu.snap2original[0] = false;
                ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", 0);
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseout).to.be.null;
            });
        });
    });

That seems to test the snap2original config setting quite well.

Testing the default menu code

The last part to test is this complex set of code:

            if (
                defaultSelected === "auto" &&
                defaultIsShown !== true &&
                isSelected(menuItem.href)
            ) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
                tabs[tabId].defaultSelected = menuItem;
                defaultIsShown = true;
            } else if (parseInt(defaultSelected) === menuIndex) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
                tabs[tabId].defaultSelected = menuItem;
            }

Fortunately when testing, I don’t necessarily have to understand what the code does. I only have to ensure that I keep track of the effect that the code has, so that later on when I do work with the code, the tests can ensure that the updated code still has the same effects.

The if condition though is going to be tricky to achieve. The isSelected function call only returns true when the tab link and the current page url match.

As a result, before doing any of these default menu tests, I’ll force the tab 0 link to be the current page url, and reset it back to what it was after the tests are done.

    describe("show default menu", function () {
        let tab0href;
        before(function () {
            tab0href = tabs[0].href;
            tabs[0].href = window.location;
        });
        after(function () {
            tabs[0].href = tab0href;
        });
        it("auto-shows the default", function () {
            ...
        });
    });

I’m now left with a puzzle about how I tell which of the if/else sections of code has been run. Both sections are identical all but for the defaultIsShown variable. As that defaultIsShown variable seems to be the only difference, I can update the initMenu function to return an object that contains that variable, for testing purposes. It’s not the ideal solution, but “needs must” when it comes to dealing with untestable code, and more appropriate techniques can be used later on.

We can now test that “auto” part with the following test:

    describe("show default menu", function () {
        let tab0href;
        beforeEach(function () {
            tab0href = tabs[0].href;
            tabs[0].className = "";
        });
        afterEach(function () {
            tabs[0].href = tab0href;
        });
        it("auto-shows the default", function () {
            const defaultSelected = "auto";
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.contain("current");
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.true;
        });
    });

The expect test is checking that defaultIsShown is true, helping us to be sure that the first section of the if statement has been accessed.
A separate “current” classname is emptied before each test and checked. Strictly speaking it’s not needed for this particular test, but with the next tests it is needed so putting it in here too helps to make things consistent. That way only a minimal number of changes are made to each test to get the results that we need.

We can check that the first part of the if statement was not accessed, by changing only the “auto” part to 0, and checking that defaultIsShown is false.

        it("shows tab but not as default, when not auto", function () {
            tabs[0].href = window.location;
            const defaultSelected = 0;
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.contain("current");
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.false;
        });

We can also check that neither part of the if statement has taken place by checking that the “current” class wasn’t placed.

        it("doesn't show default when tab index not found", function () {
            const defaultSelected = "-1";
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.false;
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });

All in all the tests for the if/else code dealing with the default menu, are taken care of by the following tests:

    describe("show default menu", function () {
        let tab0href;
        beforeEach(function () {
            tab0href = tabs[0].href;
            tabs[0].className = "";
        });
        afterEach(function () {
            tabs[0].href = tab0href;
        });
        it("auto-shows the default", function () {
            tabs[0].href = window.location;
            const defaultSelected = "auto";
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.true;
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.contain("current");
        });
        it("shows tab but not as default, when not auto", function () {
            tabs[0].href = window.location;
            const defaultSelected = 0;
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.false;
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.contain("current");
        });
        it("doesn't show default when given tab index not found", function () {
            const defaultSelected = -1;
            ddtabmenu.definemenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            const result = ddtabmenu.initMenu("ddtabs1", defaultSelected);
            expect(result.defaultIsShown).to.be.false;
            expect(tabs[0].className).to.not.contain("current");
        });
    });

We should now have enough tests in place to give us good coverage when making improvements to the if/else structure of the default menu code, which I’ll start making improvements to in the next post.

1 Like
#3

Now that I have the tests in place, some refactoring can occur to this code.

The first thing that comes to mind is to reduce the scope of the config variable. It’s not used by anything below the first else, so we can push it down into the if structure.

        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            // const config = tabs[tabId].config;
            if (menuItem.getAttribute("rel")) {
                const config = tabs[tabId].config;
                tabs[tabId].menuItems[menuIndex].hasSubContent = true;
                //...
            } else {

Next, the hasSubContent part isn’t needed. It’s only used when showing or hiding a menu section, so we can just directly check the id variable at the time instead.

            // if (menuItem.hasSubContent === true) {
            //     id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            const id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            if (id) {
                document.getElementById(id).style.display = "none";
            }
//...
        // if (targetItem.hasSubContent === true) {
        //     id = targetItem.getAttribute("rel");
        const id = targetItem.getAttribute("rel");
        if (id) {
            document.getElementById(id).style.display = "block";
        }
//...
        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            if (menuItem.getAttribute("rel")) {
                const config = tabs[tabId].config;
                // tabs[tabId].menuItems[menuIndex].hasSubContent = true;
                //...
            } else {

We can also bring that assign id and check id idea into the if/else code too:

        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            const id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            // if (menuItem.getAttribute("rel")) {
            if (id) {
                const config = tabs[tabId].config;
                if (config.disableTabLinks) {
                    menuItem.onclick = disableClick;
                }
                if (config.snapToOriginal.snap === true) {
                    // id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
                    submenu = document.getElementById(id);
                    initWithSubmenu(tabId, menuItem, submenu);
                }
            } else {

Paranoia

Things are going well and despite all of the changes that I’m making the tests are all passing. That has me feeling paranoid. Years ago I was updating a different set of code than what was being tested, so I thought the code was passing the tests when instead problems were happening.

As a result I now check that the tests are connected to the code that I’m working on by deliberately mess up something in the code, usually by commenting out a line. It can be reassuring to see that the tests fail for some reason.

The tests suitably fail, giving me reassurance and I can restore that commented-out line feeling better about things.

Plans from here

We have simplified the code so that there there are now three main things that the code is doing. I want to move those out to separate functions, so that it’s easier to understand what’s going on.

What I want to have, but we don’t have yet, is something like the following simpler code:

        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            const id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            if (id) {
                initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id);
            } else {
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }
            showDefaultMenu(menuItem);
        });

Which I’ll work on in the next post.

2 Likes
#4

Move code out to separate functions

Some of the if/else code is better placed in the initWithSubmenu, but the code in there doesn’t really fit together. It’s clear that different things are being done. The code in the initWithSubmenu function actually reverts things instead. As a result the initWithSubmenu code can be moved out to a separate revertToSubmenu function instead, making room to put code in the initWithSubmenu function.

        function revertToSubmenu(menuItem, id) {
            const submenu = document.getElementById(id);
            
            function revert() {
                revertToDefault(tabId);
            }
            function clearRevert() {
                clearRevertToDefault(tabId);
            }
            menuItem.onmouseout = revert;
            submenu.onmouseover = clearRevert;
            submenu.onmouseout = revert;
        }

        function initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id) {
            if (config.disableTabLinks) {
                menuItem.onclick = function disableClick() {
                    return false;
                };
            }
            if (config.snapToOriginal.snap === true) {
                revertToSubmenu(menuItem, id);
            }
        }
//...
        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            const id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            if (id) {
                initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id);
            } else {
                // add onMouseout effect
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }
            initSubmenu(menuItem);

That initSubmenu code just adds an onmouseover event.

        function initSubmenu(tab) {
            tab.onmouseover = function leaveTab() {
                showSubmenu(tabId, tab);
            };
        }

Instead of doing that, I’ll move the leaveTab function out of it, and do the tab.onmouseover command from both the initWithSubmenu and initWithoutSubmenu code. That way the event assignment is nice and consistent in both places.

I tried doing this all in one go and things went bad, so stepped back to here where we’ll do it more slowly.

First, the showSubmenu gets moved to the bottom of both the initWithSubmenu and initWithoutSubmenu functions.

        function initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id) {
            //...
            initSubmenu(menuItem);
        }
        function initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem) {
            //...
            initSubmenu(menuItem);
        }
//...
        menuItems.forEach(function (menuItem, menuIndex) {
            const id = menuItem.getAttribute("rel");
            if (id) {
                initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id);
            } else {
                // add onMouseout effect
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }
            // initSubmenu(menuItem);

Here is the initSubmenu code that we are wanting to remove the need for.

            function leaveTab(evt) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
            }
            menuItem.onmouseover = leaveTab;

We can now move the leaveTab function out of the initSubmenu code. Actually, no we can’t. The menuItem variable is a dependency.

Remove dependency on menuItem variable

The onmouseover event doesn’t make it all that easy for us to access the menuItem element. What can be done instead is to replace the onmouseover and onmouseout events with onmouseenter and onmouseleave instead. That way it doesn’t trigger on span and other elements within the item, it only triggers when appropriately entering or leaving.

            // menuItem.onmouseout = revert;
            menuItem.onmouseleave = revert;
            // submenu.onmouseover = clearRevert;
            submenu.onmouseenter = clearRevert;
            // submenu.onmouseout = revert;
            submenu.onmouseleave = revert;
//...
            // menuItem.onmouseover = leaveTab;
            menuItem.onmouseenter = leaveTab;
//...
            // menuItem.onmouseout = function revertWithoutSubmenu() {
            menuItem.onmouseleave = function revertWithoutSubmenu() {

Those changes break the tests so we step back and undo those changes, while we seek to better understand the problem.

We should be able to replace onmouseover for onmouseenter, and onmouseout for one at a time without anything going bad. Let’s do those one at a time and examine what occurs.

Replacing onmouseover in the revertToSubmenu function is successful.

        function revertToSubmenu(menuItem, id) {
            //...
            menuItem.onmouseout = revert;
            // submenu.onmouseover = clearRevert;
            submenu.onmouseenter = clearRevert;
            submenu.onmouseout = revert;
        }

The other onmouseover in the initSubmenu function is also successfully replaced.

        function initSubmenu(menuItem) {
            function leaveTab(evt) {
                showSubmenu(tabId, menuItem);
            }
            // menuItem.onmouseover = leaveTab;
            menuItem.onmouseenter = leaveTab;
        }

The onmouseleave is where trouble occurs:

            // menuItem.onmouseout = revert;
            menuItem.onmouseleave = revert;
            submenu.onmouseenter = clearRevert;
            // submenu.onmouseout = revert;
            submenu.onmouseleave = revert;

The problem is that the test code is checking for onmouseout. It would have been better if we didn’t use onmouseout and instead simulated the mouse movement in some way, but that gets a lot harder to do properly. As a result, we can just rename onmouseout to onmouseleave in the tests instead.

            it("has revert on tab 0", function () {
                // expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseleave.name).to.equal("revert");
            });
            it("has revert on tab 1", function () {
                // expect(tabs[0].onmouseout.name).to.equal("revert");
                expect(tabs[0].onmouseleave.name).to.equal("revert");
            });

A different way to test that is to make the event handler function accessible so that we can replace that function with a spy instead, using an expansion to Chai called chai-spies. That could be something to investigate if we come across the same problem.

For now though, the updated code is all working properly as it should do, and the event handler now has much better access to the information that it needs.

Out of date comment

Of course, the comment about onmouseout is now misleading and out of date.

            if (id) {
                initWithSubmenu(menuItem, id);
            } else {
                // add onMouseout effect
                initWithoutSubmenu(menuItem);
            }

So that comment can be removed. Not only is there no onmouseout effect anymore, we plan to also have other events being setup in there too (both enter and leave). As the comment serves no beneficial purpose, it gets removed.

Next steps

Now that more suitable mouse events are being used, we can head back to separating the leaveTab function from the initSubmenu function - in the next post.

1 Like