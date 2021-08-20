Using templates and code snippets -what are the rules?

If you start with Bootstrap instead of taking more time to learn HTML and CSS, then you won’t be able to understand why the code you added doesn’t work. This is because Bootstrap and other JavaScript frameworks are often a cohesive system. If you add code from another site, and find it not working, then you won’t be able to troubleshoot. The “fault,” as it were, may be in the Bootstrap code (HTML, CSS, or JS) that is contradicting or overriding the code you added.

For this reason, it is better to go slower and learn HTML, CSS, and JS without a framework. There are many sites with free videos and courses to lead you to greater proficiency. I can give you a list of them if you ask.

The problem with using other people’s code is multi-faceted. Some code is made for the past versions of HTML and CSS where more modern CSS simplifies things (like Flexbox and Grid).

Some code will be basic, made for example only, and will omit important steps like validation and security.

Some code will be made badly, out of spec, and be a poor example for you to use. These will be holes the hackers can take advantage of.

Some code will assume you have more proficiency than you have now (“It’s easy, just do this!”).

A typical problem is bloating your pages with poorly formatted code and images that slows the site to a crawl.

The problem with starting with a framework too soon is that it cheats you out of learning the nuts and bolts of the languages. Start with the basic HTML form and structure, and start adding on all the different scripts for carousels and other things to see how they work. Get an understanding of why they work the way they do. Write back here if there’s something you don’t understand or if there’s some feature you want added to the code and you can’t figure it out.

I think you’ll find out soon enough if you can use Bootstrap as a starting point when you start adding more stuff to it. When it doesn’t work, come back to this site and we’ll show you how to validate your problems. We’ll teach you how to use the browser’s developer’s tools to help spot the problem.