Using templates and code snippets -what are the rules?

I know basic HTML and CSS but can’t say I’m able to build a modern website from scratch, so I’m looking into (Bootstrap) templates. The ones I’ve considered are free ones with MIT licenses.
As no template meets the exact design idea I have I’m wondering about the following:

  1. can I use a template as a starting point (i.e. to get a basic working structure), then copy/paste code snippets from other templates or online tutorials etc. as well as my own coding, or are templates meant to be used exactly as they are, just with your own personal content of course (text and images)?
    I’m considering something like this free “scrolling nav” bootstrap 5 template from startbootstrap.com
    My site will be a non-commercial one if that makes any difference. In the end it might become completely unrecognizable from the template I used, after having inserted all the parts and styling I want.

  2. what’s OK and not OK to do when using others’ code? I assume that looking at the HTML source/CSS of a random site you like, then copying i.e. its navbar or carousel because you like how it looks and works isn’t OK, while using the code of an online coding tutorial (i.e. "how to design a carousel) is probably OK, right? Or is this a gray area and a question of how much code from a particular website you use for your own?

If you start with Bootstrap instead of taking more time to learn HTML and CSS, then you won’t be able to understand why the code you added doesn’t work. This is because Bootstrap and other JavaScript frameworks are often a cohesive system. If you add code from another site, and find it not working, then you won’t be able to troubleshoot. The “fault,” as it were, may be in the Bootstrap code (HTML, CSS, or JS) that is contradicting or overriding the code you added.

For this reason, it is better to go slower and learn HTML, CSS, and JS without a framework. There are many sites with free videos and courses to lead you to greater proficiency. I can give you a list of them if you ask.

The problem with using other people’s code is multi-faceted. Some code is made for the past versions of HTML and CSS where more modern CSS simplifies things (like Flexbox and Grid).

Some code will be basic, made for example only, and will omit important steps like validation and security.

Some code will be made badly, out of spec, and be a poor example for you to use. These will be holes the hackers can take advantage of.

Some code will assume you have more proficiency than you have now (“It’s easy, just do this!”).

A typical problem is bloating your pages with poorly formatted code and images that slows the site to a crawl.

The problem with starting with a framework too soon is that it cheats you out of learning the nuts and bolts of the languages. Start with the basic HTML form and structure, and start adding on all the different scripts for carousels and other things to see how they work. Get an understanding of why they work the way they do. Write back here if there’s something you don’t understand or if there’s some feature you want added to the code and you can’t figure it out.

I think you’ll find out soon enough if you can use Bootstrap as a starting point when you start adding more stuff to it. When it doesn’t work, come back to this site and we’ll show you how to validate your problems. We’ll teach you how to use the browser’s developer’s tools to help spot the problem.

Thanks for your reply. You make some good points I hadn’t though of myself.

So starting with off with a template is a bad idea?
And I basically need to code from scratch and become fluent in HTML, CSS and JS in order to properly set up a website, or have I misunderstood?

On the official Bootstrap examples page there are several code snippets (header, footer, jumbotron, carousel, sidebar, hero etc.) so my understanding was that for people who know basic HTML, CSS and JS they could use those as “building blocks”, adding them one by one instead of coding from scratch.
I think it’ll take years for me to become proficient at this; after all it’s just for a personal site, doing it in my spare time :slightly_smiling_face:

I do have a few web-design apps (Mac platform), the best one IMHO being Pinegrow, but my version only does Boostrap version 3 or earlier (and I understand version 5 is the way to go now). Secondly I know that all web-design tools add some bloat to the code, and the “manual” way (a text editor) is the preferred and recommended way to go. But would a tool like this, using the built-in “blocks” to add to my page be better than manually copying/pasting code from say the Bootstrap snippets mentioned above?

As you can tell, I’m trying to find a way to build my site without it becoming too overwhelming :dizzy_face:

You want to use code snippets from Bootstrap? Bootstrap assumes you’ll use those code snippets within the Bootstrap framework.

Won’t hurt to try them on a plain vanilla HTML page to see, though.