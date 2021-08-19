Using templates and code snippets -what are the rules?

I know basic HTML and CSS but can’t say I’m able to build a modern website from scratch, so I’m looking into (Bootstrap) templates. The ones I’ve considered are free ones with MIT licenses.
As no template meets the exact design idea I have I’m wondering about the following:
can I use a template as a starting point (i.e. to get a basic working structure), then copy/paste code snippets from other templates or online tutorials etc. as well as my own coding, or are templates meant to be used exactly as they are, just with your own personal content of course (text and images)?
I’m considering something like this free “scrolling nav” bootstrap 5 template from startbootstrap.com
My site will be a non-commercial one if that makes any difference. In the end it might become completely unrecognizable from the template I used, after having inserted all the parts and styling I want.
what’s OK and not OK to do when using others’ code? I assume that looking at the HTML source/CSS of a random site you like, then copying i.e. its navbar or carousel because you like how it looks and works isn’t OK, while using the code of an online coding tutorial (i.e. "how to design a carousel) is probably OK, right? Or is this a gray area and a question of how much code from a particular website you use for your own?