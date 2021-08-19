Using templates and code snippets -what are the rules?

can I use a template as a starting point (i.e. to get a basic working structure), then copy/paste code snippets from other templates or online tutorials etc. as well as my own coding, or are templates meant to be used exactly as they are, just with your own personal content of course (text and images)? I’m considering something like this free “scrolling nav” bootstrap 5 template from startbootstrap.com My site will be a non-commercial one if that makes any difference.

what’s OK and not OK to do when using others’ code? I assume that looking at the HTML source/CSS of a random site you like, then copying i.e. its navbar or carousel because you like how it looks and works isn’t OK, while using the code of an online coding tutorial (i.e. "how to design a carousel) is probably OK, right? Or is this a gray area and a question of how much code from a particular website you use for your own?