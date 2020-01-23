Using TDD to develop a reliable getPrices function

How to use TDD to develop reliable features

In another thread, code is wanted to get price information from some select options. While that’s something that can be quickly developed, this provides a good opportunity to explore using test-driven development to develop the feature.

Set up the testing environment

We’ll use Mocha and Chai where Mocha provides the overall testing framework, and Chai is an assertion library letting us easily compare different things.

Normally Mocha&Chai are run on Node or some other server-based platform. In this case we won’t be using them and will instead be setting up Mocha&Chai in a standalone configuration, so that it can be easily added to an existing page.

We have some CSS and JS code to load for Mocha, and JS for Chai.

The CSS we’ll put in the head of our document. It’s not required but it helps to make things look better:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mocha/6.2.1/mocha.min.css">

The JavaScript we’ll add to the end of the body.

<body> ... <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mocha/6.2.1/mocha.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chai/4.2.0/chai.min.js"></script> </body>

Mocha shows its results in a separate div, so we’ll add that to the top of the page:

<body> <div id="mocha"></div> ... </body>

And we tell mocha and chai to run with the following script:

mocha.setup("bdd"); const expect = chai.expect; // put testing code here mocha.run();

Does this work?

Our first test checks if the testing framework is figuratively plugged together properly.

it("runs a test", function () { expect(true).to.equal(true); });

We see a successful test at the top of the webpage.

✓ runs a test

We can now replace that initial test with a first test for the getPrices function.

Next steps

With TDD it’s usally better to start with a simple test and work your way up to more complex situations. The types of function inputs that we will use for our tests are:

no function parameter

select with no options

select with one option

select option with valid price

select option with multiple prices

select option with invalid price

The next posts will cover what takes place in these tests. Each one seems simple, and that’s the point. Even so, beneficial progress takes place with each and every one of them.