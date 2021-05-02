Using specific face for @font-face in TTF file containing multiple faces

(I have no idea how TTF files are organized so I might have some of my terminology wrong here.)

I have a stylesheet with a @font-face that references a single TTF file that has multiple faces in it. In the Windows font viewer it looks like this if I cycle through “next” (sorry, GIF got messy, picked bad encoding parameters, didn’t feel like redoing it, but you get the drift):

The file has a .ttf extension although I’m not sure what the relationship is to OpenType (it says “OpenType” in that window).

Anyways, I reference it like this in the stylesheet:

@font-face { font-family: TestFont; src: url(...) format('truetype'); } :root { font-family: TestFont; }

So, the font name in the file is “Bahnschrift”, and the face I want to use is “Bahnschrift Condensed”. The above almost works except it uses the base “Bahnschrift” font.

My question is: How do I specify that I want to use the “condensed” variant instead?.

Here’s a fiddle. I embedded the font as a data URI for this post: https://jsfiddle.net/qugoeam5/