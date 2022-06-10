Using single form in crud for inserting and updating

im trying to make page creation like in wordpress. When we add page, form is blank with submit button name = Publish but when we will fill data and submit then form should stay as it is without loosing any data from field and changingbutton to, now we have form fill with data we should be able to update data too. same as in wordpress page creation.

add-page.php

if (isset($_POST['submit'])) { $first_name = $_POST['firstname']; $last_name = $_POST['lastname']; $email = $_POST['email']; $password = $_POST['password']; $gender = $_POST['gender']; $sql = "INSERT INTO `users`(`firstname`, `lastname`, `email`, `password`, `gender`) VALUES ('$first_name','$last_name','$email','$password','$gender')"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if ($result == TRUE) { echo "New record created successfully."; }else{ echo "Error:". $sql . "<br>". $conn->error; } $conn->close(); }

update.php (getting data into form field)

$sql = "SELECT * FROM users"; $result = $conn->query($sql); <?php if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['firstname']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['lastname']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['email']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $row['gender']; ?></td> <td><a class="btn btn-info" href="update.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>">Edit</a> <a class="btn btn-danger" href="delete.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>">Delete</a></td> </tr> <?php } }

query for saving update data:

if (isset($_POST['update'])) { $firstname = $_POST['firstname']; $user_id = $_POST['user_id']; $lastname = $_POST['lastname']; $email = $_POST['email']; $password = $_POST['password']; $gender = $_POST['gender']; $sql = "UPDATE `users` SET `firstname`='$firstname',`lastname`='$lastname',`email`='$email',`password`='$password',`gender`='$gender' WHERE `id`='$user_id'"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if ($result == TRUE) { echo "Record updated successfully."; }else{ echo "Error:" . $sql . "<br>" . $conn->error; } }

Right now i using add-page.php for adding page and update.php for updating. i want to use single form in single page for both page creation and updates. once form is filled and submitted data should to stay as it is so that we can update the data easily, after form is submitted Publish button should change to update.so that we can edit and update the data in form

Page create and update same as wordpress.