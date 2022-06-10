Using single form in crud for inserting and updating

PHP
#1

we
we1166×545 10.9 KB

im trying to make page creation like in wordpress. When we add page, form is blank with submit button name = Publish but when we will fill data and submit then form should stay as it is without loosing any data from field and changing Publish button to Update, now we have form fill with data we should be able to update data too. same as in wordpress page creation.

add-page.php

if (isset($_POST['submit'])) {

    $first_name = $_POST['firstname'];

    $last_name = $_POST['lastname'];

    $email = $_POST['email'];

    $password = $_POST['password'];

    $gender = $_POST['gender'];

    $sql = "INSERT INTO `users`(`firstname`, `lastname`, `email`, `password`, `gender`) VALUES ('$first_name','$last_name','$email','$password','$gender')";

    $result = $conn->query($sql);

    if ($result == TRUE) {

      echo "New record created successfully.";

    }else{

      echo "Error:". $sql . "<br>". $conn->error;

    } 

    $conn->close(); 

  }

update.php (getting data into form field)

$sql = "SELECT * FROM users";

$result = $conn->query($sql);

<?php

            if ($result->num_rows > 0) {

                while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {

        ?>

                    <tr>

                    <td><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>

                    <td><?php echo $row['firstname']; ?></td>

                    <td><?php echo $row['lastname']; ?></td>

                    <td><?php echo $row['email']; ?></td>

                    <td><?php echo $row['gender']; ?></td>

                    <td><a class="btn btn-info" href="update.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>">Edit</a>&nbsp;<a class="btn btn-danger" href="delete.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>">Delete</a></td>

                    </tr>                       

        <?php       }

            }

query for saving update data:

if (isset($_POST['update'])) {

        $firstname = $_POST['firstname'];

        $user_id = $_POST['user_id'];

        $lastname = $_POST['lastname'];

        $email = $_POST['email'];

        $password = $_POST['password'];

        $gender = $_POST['gender']; 

        $sql = "UPDATE `users` SET `firstname`='$firstname',`lastname`='$lastname',`email`='$email',`password`='$password',`gender`='$gender' WHERE `id`='$user_id'"; 

        $result = $conn->query($sql); 

        if ($result == TRUE) {

            echo "Record updated successfully.";

        }else{

            echo "Error:" . $sql . "<br>" . $conn->error;

        }

    }

Right now i using add-page.php for adding page and update.php for updating. i want to use single form in single page for both page creation and updates. once form is filled and submitted data should to stay as it is so that we can update the data easily, after form is submitted Publish button should change to update.so that we can edit and update the data in form

Page create and update same as wordpress.

#2

Your code is vulnerable to an SQL Injection Attack. NEVER EVER put variables in your query. NEVER EVER trust user supplied data.

Depending on the name of a button to be submitted in order for your code to work will completely fail in certain cases. You need to check the REQUEST METHOD instead.

Do not create variables for nothing.

Do not output internal server errors to the user. That info is only good to hackers.

You do not need to manually close the DB connection. PHP will do it automatically when the script finishes running.

Do not SELECT *. Specify the columns you want by name.

Pretty much every bit of this code is no good. I would also suggest you use PDO.