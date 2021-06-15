Using RSYNC to update local files - can this be improved?

I run Ubuntu 20.04 locally and have VPS mirror images of numerous websites.

In order to simplify updating from localhost to online servers I have the following Command Line alias:

alias upci4="rsync -avz /var/www/domainName.tld/ -e ssh root@123.45.67.89:/var/www/domainName.tld/"

After localhost modifications “upci4” is called from the Command Line, followed by the password. Only modified files are updated and they are even zipped then unzipped remotely. Updates takes seconds

It certainly beats using FileZilla and is far, far quicker.

I’m curious to know if this technique could be improved.