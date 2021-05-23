Using RSYNC to update local files - can this be improved?

Server Config
#1

I run Ubuntu 20.04 locally and have VPS mirror images of numerous websites.

In order to simplify updating from localhost to online servers I have the following Command Line alias:

alias upci4="rsync  -avz /var/www/domainName.tld/   -e ssh root@123.45.67.89:/var/www/domainName.tld/"

After localhost modifications “upci4” is called from the Command Line, followed by the password. Only modified files are updated and they are even zipped then unzipped remotely. Updates takes seconds :slight_smile:

It certainly beats using FileZilla and is far, far quicker.

I’m curious to know if this technique could be improved.