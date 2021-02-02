Using Reflection in Calling Method from URL parameters in MVC

Currently I am working on a simple MVC framework of mine. So my Core library loads the controller and method based on the URL with the given parameters. The parameters are an array after exploding the URL. This is done by using call_user_func_array([$controller, $method], $params) . To prevent user from passing incorrect parameters in URL I came up with the following solution using Reflection to check whether correct number and types of parameters are passed.

Core

class Core { public function __construct(){ $url = $this->getUrl(); // After loading correct Model and Controller (and called method)... // Get params - Any values left over in url are params $this->params = $url ? array_values($url) : []; $this->params = $this->correctURLTypes($this->params); $r = new ReflectionMethod($this->currentController, $this->currentMethod); $requiredArgs = $this->numberOfRequiredArgs(); // Only Required params not optional $totalArgs = $r->getNumberOfParameters(); // Total no. of params in method (required + optional) $givenArgs = count($this->params); if($givenArgs >= $requiredArgs && $givenArgs <= $totalArgs) { // get params at index 1, 2, 3 ... $givenArgs for ($i = 0; $i < $givenArgs; $i++) { $param = new ReflectionParameter(array($this->currentController, $this->currentMethod), $i); $paramType = $param->getType(); if($paramType == 'string') $this->params[$i] = (string) $this->params[$i]; // cast int/bool/float if expecting string $givenType = Utils::typeOf($this->params[$i]); // static function to return type of variable if(!is_null($paramType) && $paramType != $givenType) { // if type specified and dont match die("Types dont match"); } } call_user_func_array([$this->currentController, $this->currentMethod], $this->params); } else { die("Arg count incorrect"); } } public function getUrl(){ if(isset($_GET['url'])){ $url = rtrim($_GET['url'], '/'); $url = filter_var($url, FILTER_SANITIZE_URL); $url = explode('/', $url); return $url; } } public function correctURLTypes($arr) { foreach ($arr as $key => $value) { // string, int, float, bool ONLY if(is_numeric($value)) { if(ctype_digit($value)) { $arr[$key] = (int) $value; } else { $val = $value+0; if(is_float($val)) { $arr[$key] = (float) $value; } } } else { if(in_array($value, ['true', 'false'])) { if($value == 'true') $arr[$key] = true; else $arr[$key] = false; } else { $arr[$key] = (string) $value; } } } return $arr; } public function numberOfRequiredArgs() { $r = new ReflectionMethod($this->currentController, $this->currentMethod); $required = 0; foreach ($r->getParameters() as $key => $val) { if(!$val->isDefaultValueAvailable()) $required++; } return $required; } }