Using Reduce method in an exercise

Hello everyone, I’ve been studyng JS and doing some exercices but I’m having a little trouble using reduce.

I got this array:

const installments = [

{ installment_number: 1, value: 123.45, status: ‘Paid’ },

{ installment_number: 2, value: 139.88, status: ‘Paid’ },

{ installment_number: 3, value: 123.45, status: ‘Paid’ },

{ installment_number: 4, value: 182.37, status: ‘Open’ },

{ installment_number: 5, value: 133.93, status: 'Open },

]

One of the exercises ask me to print an object with the value for total paid and total open: {total_paid: 386.78, total_open: 316.3}

I got here so far and got stuck, could you help me please

const total = installments.reduce((acc, elem) => {

console.log(‘total_paid:’, acc.value, ‘total_open:’, elem.value)

return acc + elem

}, 0)