Using Reduce method in an exercise

Hello everyone, I’ve been studyng JS and doing some exercices but I’m having a little trouble using reduce.
I got this array:
const installments = [
{ installment_number: 1, value: 123.45, status: ‘Paid’ },
{ installment_number: 2, value: 139.88, status: ‘Paid’ },
{ installment_number: 3, value: 123.45, status: ‘Paid’ },
{ installment_number: 4, value: 182.37, status: ‘Open’ },
{ installment_number: 5, value: 133.93, status: 'Open },
]
One of the exercises ask me to print an object with the value for total paid and total open: {total_paid: 386.78, total_open: 316.3}
I got here so far and got stuck, could you help me please
const total = installments.reduce((acc, elem) => {
console.log(‘total_paid:’, acc.value, ‘total_open:’, elem.value)
return acc + elem
}, 0)