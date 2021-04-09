Using pivot to join tables using Mysql 8 version

Hi all,

I’ve these two tables t1 and t2 stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17

It’s important to say that the table t2 can contain thousands of rows with different unit code (field sUn )…

Instead the table t1 contains only the how and code of each unit (field TABLE_NAME )

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t1
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t1`;
CREATE TABLE `t1`  (
  `TABLE_NAME` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `tDDMMYYHHMMSS` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE,
  UNIQUE INDEX `TABLE_NAME`(`TABLE_NAME`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t1
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t1` VALUES ('100', '2021-04-09 12:44:30', 1);
INSERT INTO `t1` VALUES ('11c', '2021-04-09 12:44:30', 2);
INSERT INTO `t1` VALUES ('11f', '2021-04-09 12:44:30', 3);
INSERT INTO `t1` VALUES ('12a', '2021-04-09 12:44:30', 4);
INSERT INTO `t1` VALUES ('12h', '2021-04-09 12:44:30', 5);

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t2
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t2`;
CREATE TABLE `t2`  (
  `sid` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `sUn` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sUnName` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sContents` longtext NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sid`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t2
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (1, '100', 'NOR', 'Ipsa sua melior fama.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (2, '100', 'NOR', 'In toto.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (3, '100', 'NOR', 'Homines, nihil agendo.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (4, '11C', 'SAR', 'Habere non haberi.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (5, '11C', 'SAR', 'Vivere est cogitare.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (6, '11C', 'SAR', 'Urbi et Orbi.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (7, '11F', 'SAD', 'Inter sidera versor.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (8, '11F', 'SAD', 'Una tantum.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (9, '11F', 'SAD', 'Carthago delenda est.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (10, '12A', 'RIV', 'Status quo.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (11, '12A', 'RIV', 'Aut aut.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (12, '12A', 'RIV', 'Condicio sine qua non.\r\n');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (13, '12H', 'CUN', 'Ubi maior minor cessat.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (14, '12H', 'CUN', 'Carpe diem.');
INSERT INTO `t2` VALUES (15, '12H', 'CUN', 'Venni, vidi, vinsi.');

I’ve tried - without success - one query pivot join these two tables for this return

+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+
| NOR                    | SAR                  | SAD                   | RIV                    | CUN                     |
+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+
| Ipsa sua melior fama.  | Habere non haberi.   | Inter sidera versor.  | Status quo.            | Ubi maior minor cessat. |
| In toto.               | Vivere est cogitare. | Una tantum.           | Aut aut.               | Carpe diem.             |
| Homines, nihil agendo. | Urbi et Orbi.        | Carthago delenda est. | Condicio sine qua non. | Venni, vidi, vinsi.     |
+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+

My query below with error

Here is SQLFiddle demo

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.

SELECT
    max(
    IF
    ( t.sUn = q.TABLE_NAME, t.sContents, NULL )) q.sUnName
FROM
    ( SELECT row_number() over ( PARTITION BY sUn ORDER BY sID ) AS rn, tcs.sUn, tcs.sContents FROM t2 AS tcs ) AS t    
    JOIN t1 q ON t.sUn = q.TABLE_NAME   
GROUP BY
    rn 
ORDER BY
    rn

1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ‘.sUnName FROM ( SELECT row_number() over ( PARTITION BY sUn ORDER BY sID ) AS’ at line 4 > Time: 0,001s

i’m working on this but your query drives me bananas

you have a table called t2 which you alias to tcs, and a table called t1 which you alias to t

you insist on an equi-join condition – ON t.sUn = q.TABLE_NAME – but then you have an IF expression which checks to see whether t.sUn = q.TABLE_NAME (strong hint: it always will be)

and don’t get me started on the column name tDDMMYYHHMMSS

le sigh

anyhow, the reason you got that error message is because you cannot assign a qualifed column name as an alias

may i ask you how many different values of sUn there are? i see only 5 – NOR, SAR, SAD, RIV, CUN

here you go, this works –

SELECT MAX(CASE WHEN sUnName = 'NOR'
                THEN sContents END ) AS 'NOR'
     , MAX(CASE WHEN sUnName = 'SAR'
                THEN sContents END ) AS 'SAR'
     , MAX(CASE WHEN sUnName = 'SAD'
                THEN sContents END ) AS 'SAD'
     , MAX(CASE WHEN sUnName = 'RIV'
                THEN sContents END ) AS 'RIV'
     , MAX(CASE WHEN sUnName = 'CUN'
                THEN sContents END ) AS 'CUN'
  FROM ( SELECT tcs.rn
              , tcs.sUnName
              , tcs.sContents
           FROM t1 AS q
         INNER
           JOIN ( SELECT sUn
                       , sUnName
                       , sContents
                       , ROW_NUMBER()
                           OVER (PARTITION BY sUn
                                     ORDER BY sID ) AS rn
                    FROM t2
                ) AS tcs
             ON tcs.sUn = q.TABLE_NAME
       ) AS foo
GROUP
    BY rn
ORDER
    BY rn
Hi, thanks for reply.

Actually my code is confusing… and it’s not possible to manage a table t2 with a list of rows whose number and content I do not know …

I changed my path…

I’ve tried -without success- one stored proceure pivot for this return

+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+
| NOR                    | SAR                  | SAD                   | RIV                    | CUN                     |
+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+
| Ipsa sua melior fama.  | Habere non haberi.   | Inter sidera versor.  | Status quo.            | Ubi maior minor cessat. |
| In toto.               | Vivere est cogitare. | Una tantum.           | Aut aut.               | Carpe diem.             |
| Homines, nihil agendo. | Urbi et Orbi.        | Carthago delenda est. | Condicio sine qua non. | Venni, vidi, vinsi.     |
+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+------------------------+-------------------------+

My stored procedure (I’m sorry but if I’m paste the stored procedure code the question is not posted…)

but the return is wrong…

+-------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+--------------------------+
| CUN                     | NOR                    | SAR                  | SAD                   | RIV                      |
+-------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+--------------------------+
| NULL                    | Ipsa sua melior fama.  | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | In toto.               | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | Homines, nihil agendo. | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | Habere non haberi.   | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | Vivere est cogitare. | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | Urbi et Orbi.        | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | Inter sidera versor.  | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | Una tantum.           | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | Carthago delenda est. | NULL                     |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | Status quo.              |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | Aut aut.                 |
| NULL                    | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | Condicio sine qua non.   |
| Ubi maior minor cessat. | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| Carpe diem.             | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
| Venni, vidi, vinsi.     | NULL                   | NULL                 | NULL                  | NULL                     |
+-------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+--------------------------+
15 rows in set (0.03 sec)

Here is db-fiddle.com demo

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.

i gave you a working solution already

your stored procedure? good luck

it’s probably a more robust solution, once you get it working

Thanks for reply.

I’ve tried your solution and working correctly…

But if tried my SP with your solution the return is

1172 - Result consisted of more than one row

