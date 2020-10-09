Using php to replace a text or div content

Please house,

I want to replace a text or bunch of text anywhere they occurred on the site.

E.g

Str_ireplace('this content', ' with new things', ' anywhere is seen on my site or pages');

I have tried using gettext() and str_get_html() but am not getting it to work.

I think i need a guide on how to manipulate html Dom using php.

Something like a translator function but can be used not for echoed texts but also for html content.

A simple usage cause is disable or replace submit button for a field whose id =“takeaway”

Any guide or pointer is highly appreciated.