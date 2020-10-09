Using php to replace a text or div content

Please house,

I want to replace a text or bunch of text anywhere they occurred on the site.
E.g

Str_ireplace('this content', ' with new things', ' anywhere is seen on my site or pages');

I have tried using gettext() and str_get_html() but am not getting it to work.

I think i need a guide on how to manipulate html Dom using php.

Something like a translator function but can be used not for echoed texts but also for html content.

A simple usage cause is disable or replace submit button for a field whose id =“takeaway”

Any guide or pointer is highly appreciated.

Hi,

I can simply tell you that in PHP you can change text strings if they have been saved in a variable. But if you want to manipulate the DOM you have to use JavaScript.

Starting from my suggestion, on the Internet you will find many guide.

Yes, really need more information on the circumstances. Do you want to be able to do on-the-fly changes to your site from an admin point of view, or are you hoping to be able to make these changes at run-time? If the latter, then as above you need to be looking at Javascript because, once the page is rendered, your PHP has finished executing.

Thanks, but is website translation or language translation mechanism done by java?
I know i can change div content using java but there are php ways that changes every word in php before is being echoed

Thanks, but java is not a secure approach to what am looking for.

E.g i want a conditional php statement like this if age = 17 then hide the subit button

This is what i intend archiving, is very easy to do if i can wrap the submit button in a variable.
But sad enough those content is dynamical coded to output different form ids and is not such i can edit them manually.
So am looking at a kind of filter that will add or wrap my own function around them

There is what is called gettext() and ngettext() in wordpress which i use most times to translate woocommerce submit button texts and some other texts like change the word posts to feed, Archives to Library e.tc.
But for some reasons it does not work for code replacement where i want to use such approach to rewrite <div id=1 into not available

Study the below code, i picked it from gravity forms documentation, they used domdocument functions which i suspect it could be a java language but if is not java, then i will like to understand how to use them solve me problems.

`add_filter( ` `'gform_next_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`

`add_filter( ` `'gform_previous_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`

`add_filter( ` `'gform_submit_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`

`function` `input_to_button( ` `$button` `, ` `$form` `) {`

`    ` `$dom` `= ` `new` `DOMDocument();`

`    ` `$dom` `->loadHTML( ` `'<?xml encoding="utf-8" ?>'` `. ` `$button` `);`

`    ` `$input` `= ` `$dom` `->getElementsByTagName( ` `'input'` `)->item(0);`

`    ` `$new_button` `= ` `$dom` `->createElement( ` `'button'` `);`

`    ` `$new_button` `->appendChild( ` `$dom` `->createTextNode( ` `$input` `->getAttribute( ` `'value'` `) ) );`

`    ` `$input` `->removeAttribute( ` `'value'` `);`

`    ` `foreach` `( ` `$input` `->attributes ` `as` `$attribute` `) {`

`        ` `$new_button` `->setAttribute( ` `$attribute` `->name, ` `$attribute` `->value );`

`    ` `}`

`    ` `$input` `->parentNode->replaceChild( ` `$new_button` `, ` `$input` `);`

 

`    ` `return` `$dom` `->saveHtml( ` `$new_button` `);`

`}`
Is this really a php language? If it is then am interested in learning how to use it, but if it is a java or client side language then no need pressing