Using php to replace a text or div content

I am confused now, If you do not have the source code, how do you know what you want to replace and how are you ever going to replace it

If you have access to a file then the process would be something like

<?php $content = file_get_contents("filename"); $newcontent = str_replace("text to replace", "replace with this", "$content"); file_put_contents("filename", "$newcontent"); ?>

Basically read the file contents into a string $content, create a new string with the items replaced, $newcontent and save it. But you have then lost the original and replaced it with your new version. So you need at some point presumably to set it back again. I think you need to provide more info. But the example above will modify a file contents.