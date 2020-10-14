Using php to replace a text or div content

Study the below code, i picked it from gravity forms documentation, they used domdocument functions which i suspect it could be a java language but if is not java, then i will like to understand how to use them solve me problems.
`add_filter( ` `'gform_next_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`
`add_filter( ` `'gform_previous_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`
`add_filter( ` `'gform_submit_button'` `, ` `'input_to_button'` `, 10, 2 );`
`function` `input_to_button( ` `$button` `, ` `$form` `) {`
` ` `$dom` `= ` `new` `DOMDocument();`
` ` `$dom` `->loadHTML( ` `'<?xml encoding="utf-8" ?>'` `. ` `$button` `);`
` ` `$input` `= ` `$dom` `->getElementsByTagName( ` `'input'` `)->item(0);`
` ` `$new_button` `= ` `$dom` `->createElement( ` `'button'` `);`
` ` `$new_button` `->appendChild( ` `$dom` `->createTextNode( ` `$input` `->getAttribute( ` `'value'` `) ) );`
` ` `$input` `->removeAttribute( ` `'value'` `);`
` ` `foreach` `( ` `$input` `->attributes ` `as` `$attribute` `) {`
` ` `$new_button` `->setAttribute( ` `$attribute` `->name, ` `$attribute` `->value );`
` ` `}`
` ` `$input` `->parentNode->replaceChild( ` `$new_button` `, ` `$input` `);`
` ` `return` `$dom` `->saveHtml( ` `$new_button` `);`
`}`