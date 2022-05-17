using PHP, how do I copy selected records from one mysql database to another on different hosts (thus different connections)?
- I have coded separate mysqli connections
- The databases both have the same structure
I’m using this new script to select certain records from sourceDB.table and copy them to targetDB.table if their record number doesn’t already exist. What has me stumped is the separate connections.
Something like this (or whatever you suggest), but with handling for the separate mysqli connections:
INSERT INTO targetDB.table
SELECT sourceDB.table.*
FROM
sourceDB.table
LEFT JOIN targetDB.table USING(id)
WHERE
targetDB.table.id IS NULL
No this is not possible with two physically separated databases. You need to do a select on source dB, fetch the data and the do an insert in the other dB.
So retrieve it from source, and then iterate over that to do the inserts into target.
Actually it is possible. Although I am concerned there is a bigger problem at play as to why this is being done.
OP, can you please expound on what you have going on. Are you just trying to sync the two DB’s? If so, how did you get to such a place?
Is this a one time exercise?
I always suspicious to learn something new. So please tell me how this works…
We have a production database with millions of records. I am building a development/training database with a subset of those records. I’ll be pulling data that start with one record and then eventually collect and copy over all of the associated records in other tables for that starting record. (Imagine selecting on one building on a college campus and then needing to get all the classes held in that building and then all the students enrolled in those classes and then the attendance records for those students along with their grades.)
It isn’t a one-time thing, the specs for this task have me pulling records to populate the new database as requested. But it will never be all the records from production, just the selected ones as a sample.