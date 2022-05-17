using PHP, how do I copy selected records from one mysql database to another on different hosts (thus different connections)?

I have coded separate mysqli connections

The databases both have the same structure

I’m using this new script to select certain records from sourceDB.table and copy them to targetDB.table if their record number doesn’t already exist. What has me stumped is the separate connections.

Something like this (or whatever you suggest), but with handling for the separate mysqli connections: