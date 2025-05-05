Using PHP for Managing Biological Data (e.g., MDA-MB-231 Cell Line Records)

Hi everyone,

I’m currently working on a small internal web app for our research lab at Cytion, and I’m using PHP to handle and display biological data — specifically related to cell lines like MDA-MB-231.

I’m looking for best practices when it comes to securely managing and retrieving scientific metadata (e.g., growth conditions, assay results, etc.) using PHP and MySQL. Has anyone here worked on similar scientific or medical data management projects using PHP?

Also, any advice on libraries or frameworks that support clean data visualization would be much appreciated.

Thanks in advance!

Best,