Using php array or using mysql query which one is faster

Please house i want to create a function that will query the database to get some sets of values, this means the function have to query the database on each execution and mostly the function will be called inside a loop. now i am thinking of pulling out all the details from the database into a php array and then loop through that array to find values in the loop instead of hitting the database as many times the loop can take

Now please i need to know if mysql query will be better and faster to use or is using array faster and better?

I don’t honestly know, but I would imagine the array would be faster.
But the problem with the array is: how often with the data set be updated?

When using the database and the same query is being made in a loop, you can make it more efficient by using prepared statements. Prepare the query only once before the loop, then execute within the loop.
Eg:-

$sql = $db->prepare("SELECT * FROM table WHERE id = ?");

foreach($list as $id){
    $sql->execute([$id]);
    // Fetch Etc...
}
What’s the most number of sets of variables that will ever be needed? Is it the same fields from the same tables each time?