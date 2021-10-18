Using php array or using mysql query which one is faster

Please house i want to create a function that will query the database to get some sets of values, this means the function have to query the database on each execution and mostly the function will be called inside a loop. now i am thinking of pulling out all the details from the database into a php array and then loop through that array to find values in the loop instead of hitting the database as many times the loop can take

Now please i need to know if mysql query will be better and faster to use or is using array faster and better?