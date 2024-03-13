Using PDO inside PHP function

Hi there everyone,

I won’t post all the attempts that I’ve made but it involves an hour of trying examples found in search results, creating function for the PDO connection, etc. Everything I’ve tried has resulted in error and I’m out of brain cells to resolve it.

I would like to use PDO inside multiple functions. I can not figure out how. Here’s an example of what fails.

My connection:

$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$dbhost;dbname=$dbname", $dbuser, $dbpasswd); $pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

My function:

/* Bad Apple value is determined by failed logins, registrations and the like */ function badapple(PDO $pdo, $user_sid, $ba_action){ $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT user_sid, ba_action, count FROM badapple WHERE sid = :user_id AND action = :ba_action LIMIT 1"); $ba = $stmt->bindParam(':user_sid', $user_sid, ':ba_action', $ba_action, PDO::PARAM_STR); if ($ba->rowCount() > 0) { $ba['count'] = $baValue; }else{ /* No record for this user/action combo. */ $baValue = '0'; } return $baValue; }

Creating a function for the PDO connection results in endless errors, up to and including that it doesn’t know what to do with localhost. Using my existing PDO connection in a function (both with and without passing it in the variables) results in errors of it’s own.

Fatal error: Uncaught TypeError: badapple(): Argument #1 ($pdo) must be of type PDO, string given, called in /var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/includities/pages/page-registration.php on line 10 and defined in /var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/includities/functions.php:9 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/includities/pages/page-registration.php(10): badapple() #1 /var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/index.php(164): include(‘…’) #2 {main} thrown in /var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/includities/functions.php on line 9

Could someone share with me how to utilize my connection inside functions?