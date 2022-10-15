Using password hashing with prepared statements and pepper

Im trying to make my registration system a lot more secure and im still trying to figure out the best way to hash password. Ive tried two sets of code, one with “pepper”, which doesnt work and another with the normal hashing which does work.

$stmt = $conn->prepare ("insert into admin(Adminfnam,Adminlnam,DOB,Aemail,AAddress,APosition,Apassword) values(?,?,?,?,?,?,?)"); //Insert query to register a person

$stmt ->bind_param("sssssss",$fname,$lname,$dob,$email,$address,$position,$pwd_hashed);

$fname = $_POST["fname"]; $lname = $_POST["lname"]; $dob = $_POST["dob"]; $email = $_POST["email"]; $address = $_POST["address"]; $position = $_POST["position"]; $pepper = getConfigVariable("pepper"); $password = $_POST["password"]; $pwd_peppered = hash_hmac("sha256", $password, $pepper); $pwd_hashed = password_hash($pwd_peppered, PASSWORD_ARGON2ID); $stmt-> execute(); echo "Registered"; $stmt-> close();

The error i get is Call to undefined function getConfigVariable(). The poster on this site https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.password-hash.php says “so a pepper stored in a config file would still be out of reach for the attacker”. Might be a dumb question but what does he mean when he says config file cz thats where my error points.

the other code i tried, from a different site which works is

$fname = $_POST["fname"]; $lname = $_POST["lname"]; $dob = $_POST["dob"]; $email = $_POST["email"]; $address = $_POST["address"]; $position = $_POST["position"]; $password = $_POST["password"]; $hashedpassword = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_DEFAULT); $stmt-> execute();

So what im asking is whats wrong with my pepper code and which of these blocks of code would be more secure and why?