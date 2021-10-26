Using overflow: hidden; on the body disables vertical scroll

I want to keep vertical scroll.
How do you use overflow: hidden; without disabling vertical scroll?
body{
overflow:hidden;
}
You can use
overflow-x: hidden;
Why do you want to hide the overflow on the body anyway?
That doesn’t help anyone?
How would the overflow be removed then?
If you remove the overflow your users wont be able to scroll to see all the buttons. What is the point of having a design that can’t be accessed fully?
In this responsive age your designs should adapt to the screen width and this means that there is no issue with scrollbars. You should either scale the element smaller or more simply go down to 2 columns and then one column.
Just hiding the scrollbar is rarely the right answer unless its just for a demo.
