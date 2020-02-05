Using one parameter to select multiple values

I am trying to get values within a database column to display through one parameter that is selected on my report. I have been searching the internet for help, and there is mention of a loop array. I have now idea on how to go about using an array.

If anyone could offer me some advice, I would really appreciate it.

Sorry, but I don’t understand. Perhaps it’s a lack of caffeine ingested this morning but I can’t make hide nor hair of what you’re trying to do.

Perhaps a sample of the data you’re searching through as well as the parameter you’re passing, and we can figure out what exactly you need…

what does the table look like? which column are you looking at? how do you want the parameter to be used?

as for “loop array” please put all thoughts of this out of your mind

Sorry about the vagueness of my questions.

I need my report to display particular data stored in the database under a particular location, and the parameter I would use is based on that locations number, so in this case, the locationtype column = 21, which is for the location of Hertfordshire storage.

So when the parameter is used it will select any column data that had the locationtype of 21. But for my case the location of Hertfordshire storage as been added 4 times under four different locationtype numbers, so what I am trying to do is, when the parameter is selected, it displays all data related to those four locationtypes.

Does this make more sense?