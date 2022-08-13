Using one function to toggle text of two button

JavaScript
#1

Hello,
I am pulling in data from a weather api, and displaying on a webpage, I have two buttons that when pressed make the text appear/disappear but I have two different functions that basically do the same thing, is it possible to do it with just one function and how do I do it ?

function weather1(){
    fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613')
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(data => {
        let temp1 = document.getElementById("t")
        temp1.textContent = data.main.temp
        console.log(data.main.temp)
        //console.log(data)
    }) 
}

weather1()


function weather2(){
    fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/forecast?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613')
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(data => {
        //console.log(data)
        let temp2 = document.getElementById("pop")
        temp2.textContent = data.city.population
        console.log(data.city.population)
    })
} 

weather2()

function toggleText(){
    let text = document.getElementById('heading1')
    if(text.style.display === 'none'){
        text.style.display = 'block'
    }else{
        text.style.display = 'none'
    }
}

function toggleText1(){
    let text1 = document.getElementById('heading2')
    if(text1.style.display === 'none'){
        text1.style.display = 'block'
    }else{
        text1.style.display = 'none'
    }
}


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="heading1">Temp:<span id="t"></span></div>
    <div id="btn1">
        <button type="button" onclick="toggleText()">Cork</button>
    </div>
    
    <div id="heading2">Population:<span id="pop"></span></div>

    <div id="btn2">
        <button type="button" onclick="toggleText1()">Galway</button>
    </div>
   
    <script src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

#heading1{
    display: none;
}

#heading2{
    display: none;
}

cheers.