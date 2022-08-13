Using one function to toggle text of two button

Hello,

I am pulling in data from a weather api, and displaying on a webpage, I have two buttons that when pressed make the text appear/disappear but I have two different functions that basically do the same thing, is it possible to do it with just one function and how do I do it ?

function weather1(){ fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613') .then(response => response.json()) .then(data => { let temp1 = document.getElementById("t") temp1.textContent = data.main.temp console.log(data.main.temp) //console.log(data) }) } weather1() function weather2(){ fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/forecast?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613') .then(response => response.json()) .then(data => { //console.log(data) let temp2 = document.getElementById("pop") temp2.textContent = data.city.population console.log(data.city.population) }) } weather2() function toggleText(){ let text = document.getElementById('heading1') if(text.style.display === 'none'){ text.style.display = 'block' }else{ text.style.display = 'none' } } function toggleText1(){ let text1 = document.getElementById('heading2') if(text1.style.display === 'none'){ text1.style.display = 'block' }else{ text1.style.display = 'none' } }

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <div id="heading1">Temp:<span id="t"></span></div> <div id="btn1"> <button type="button" onclick="toggleText()">Cork</button> </div> <div id="heading2">Population:<span id="pop"></span></div> <div id="btn2"> <button type="button" onclick="toggleText1()">Galway</button> </div> <script src="script.js"></script> </body> </html>

#heading1{ display: none; } #heading2{ display: none; }

cheers.