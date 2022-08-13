Using one function to toggle text of two button

Hello,
I am pulling in data from a weather api, and displaying on a webpage, I have two buttons that when pressed make the text appear/disappear but I have two different functions that basically do the same thing, is it possible to do it with just one function and how do I do it ?
function weather1(){
fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
let temp1 = document.getElementById("t")
temp1.textContent = data.main.temp
console.log(data.main.temp)
//console.log(data)
})
}
weather1()
function weather2(){
fetch('https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/forecast?lat=53.270962&lon=-9.062691&appid=596a20b013cbe9de6eea45cf78cc4613')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
//console.log(data)
let temp2 = document.getElementById("pop")
temp2.textContent = data.city.population
console.log(data.city.population)
})
}
weather2()
function toggleText(){
let text = document.getElementById('heading1')
if(text.style.display === 'none'){
text.style.display = 'block'
}else{
text.style.display = 'none'
}
}
function toggleText1(){
let text1 = document.getElementById('heading2')
if(text1.style.display === 'none'){
text1.style.display = 'block'
}else{
text1.style.display = 'none'
}
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="heading1">Temp:<span id="t"></span></div>
<div id="btn1">
<button type="button" onclick="toggleText()">Cork</button>
</div>
<div id="heading2">Population:<span id="pop"></span></div>
<div id="btn2">
<button type="button" onclick="toggleText1()">Galway</button>
</div>
<script src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
#heading1{
display: none;
}
#heading2{
display: none;
}
cheers.