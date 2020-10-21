Using .onclick on dynamically created button

I am having some real difficulty with using .onclick on a group of dynamically created buttons. I was having the same problem with this yesterday on a real project that I’m working on so decided to trial out on this practice project that I have and the problem still persists so this is definitely a me problem.

At first I thought maybe it was to do with how I am creating the buttons. So this was how I was creating it in the beginning, like this:

function userData() {
    fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
        let output = '<h6>List of Users</h6>';
        output += '<div class="list-group">';
        users.forEach(function(user) {
            output += `
                <button data-user="${user.id} type="button" class="list-group-item list-group-item-action">
                    <strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
                    ${user.email}<br>
                    ${user.address.city}<br>
                </button>
            `;
        });
        output += '</div>';
        document.querySelector('#response').innerHTML = output;
        });
}

I thought this probably wasn’t the best way to go about it so I decided to use the document.createElement method instead and now it all looks like this:

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
userData();
document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach(button => {
    button.onclick = function(){
        userSelect(this.dataset.user_id);
    }
})

});


function userData() {
    fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
        const h6 = document.createElement("h6");
        h6.innerText = "List of Users";
        const userList = document.createElement("div");
        userList.className = "list-group";
        users.forEach(function(user) {
            const userButton = document.createElement("button");
            userButton.className = "list-group-item list-group-item-action";
            userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`);
            userButton.innerHTML = `
            <strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
            ${user.email}<br>
            ${user.address.city}<br>
            `;
            userList.appendChild(userButton);
        });
        const container = document.querySelector('#response');
        container.appendChild(h6);
        container.insertBefore(userList, h6.nextSibling);
    });
}


function userSelect(user_id) {
    fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/${user_id}`)
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(user => {
        console.log(user);
    });
}

The problem is when I click on a button, nothing is showing in the console but when I directly use the function: userSelect(6); that user object shows up fine. I am really going wrong somewhere with the .onclick but I really don’t know what’s wrong. If I can work out how to solve it here, I know I’ll be able to resolve the problem with the project I’m working on.

#2

Hi,

The reason your event handlers are doing nothing is that you are attempting to attach them before the DOM elements have been added to the page.

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
  userData();
  
  // userData performs an asynchronous operation
  // the JS interpreter doesn't wait for this to be completed
  // so when you try and attach your event handler
  // buttons is an empty NodeList
  const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button');
  console.log(buttons);

  document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach((button) => {
    button.onclick = function () {
      console.log('here');
      userSelect(this.dataset.user_id);
    };
  });
});

There are a number of ways to get around this. One would be to attach the event handler to the parent container. When that receives a click, check to see if it was triggered by a button:

function userData() {
  fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
    .then((response) => response.json())
    .then((users) => {
      const h6 = document.createElement('h6');
      h6.innerText = 'List of Users';
      const userList = document.createElement('div');
      userList.className = 'list-group';
      users.forEach((user) => {
        const userButton = document.createElement('button');
        userButton.className = 'list-group-item list-group-item-action';
        userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`);
        userButton.innerHTML = `
            <strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
            ${user.email}<br>
            ${user.address.city}<br>
            `;
        userList.appendChild(userButton);
      });
      const container = document.querySelector('#response');
      container.appendChild(h6);
      container.insertBefore(userList, h6.nextSibling);
    });
}

function userSelect(user_id) {
  fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/${user_id}`)
    .then((response) => response.json())
    .then((user) => {
      console.log(user);
    });
}

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
  userData();

  document.querySelector('#response');
  response.addEventListener('click', (e) => {
    if(e.target.nodeName === 'BUTTON') userSelect(e.target.dataset.user);
  });
});

This will work as you intended.

#3

Hi @sarahamachree, you’re fetching the user data here, and while waiting for the response (fetch(), being asynchronous, returns a promise) you’re immediately querying for the buttons that don’t exist yet. So you’ll either have to wait for the result:

function fetchUserData () {
  return fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
      // ...
      users.forEach(function (user) {
        const userButton = document.createElement('button')
        userButton.className = 'list-group-item list-group-item-action'
        userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`)
        // ...
      })
    })
}

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  fetchUserData().then(() => {
    document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach(button => {
      button.onclick = function () {
        userSelect(this.dataset.user)
      }
    })
  })
})

Edit: Also note that it should be this.dataset.user, not user_id.

Or actually add the event listener right away, so that you don’t have to query for the buttons again that you just created:

function fetchUserData () {
  return fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users')
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
      // ...
      users.forEach(function (user) {
        const userButton = document.createElement('button')
        
        userButton.addEventListener('click', () => userSelect(user.id))
      })
    })
}