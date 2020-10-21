Using .onclick on dynamically created button

I am having some real difficulty with using .onclick on a group of dynamically created buttons. I was having the same problem with this yesterday on a real project that I’m working on so decided to trial out on this practice project that I have and the problem still persists so this is definitely a me problem.
At first I thought maybe it was to do with how I am creating the buttons. So this was how I was creating it in the beginning, like this:
function userData() {
fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
.then(response => response.json())
.then(users => {
let output = '<h6>List of Users</h6>';
output += '<div class="list-group">';
users.forEach(function(user) {
output += `
<button data-user="${user.id} type="button" class="list-group-item list-group-item-action">
<strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
${user.email}<br>
${user.address.city}<br>
</button>
`;
});
output += '</div>';
document.querySelector('#response').innerHTML = output;
});
}
I thought this probably wasn’t the best way to go about it so I decided to use the document.createElement method instead and now it all looks like this:
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
userData();
document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach(button => {
button.onclick = function(){
userSelect(this.dataset.user_id);
}
})
});
function userData() {
fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
.then(response => response.json())
.then(users => {
const h6 = document.createElement("h6");
h6.innerText = "List of Users";
const userList = document.createElement("div");
userList.className = "list-group";
users.forEach(function(user) {
const userButton = document.createElement("button");
userButton.className = "list-group-item list-group-item-action";
userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`);
userButton.innerHTML = `
<strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
${user.email}<br>
${user.address.city}<br>
`;
userList.appendChild(userButton);
});
const container = document.querySelector('#response');
container.appendChild(h6);
container.insertBefore(userList, h6.nextSibling);
});
}
function userSelect(user_id) {
fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/${user_id}`)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(user => {
console.log(user);
});
}
The problem is when I click on a button, nothing is showing in the console but when I directly use the function:
userSelect(6); that user object shows up fine. I am really going wrong somewhere with the .onclick but I really don’t know what’s wrong. If I can work out how to solve it here, I know I’ll be able to resolve the problem with the project I’m working on.