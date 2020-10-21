Using .onclick on dynamically created button

I am having some real difficulty with using .onclick on a group of dynamically created buttons. I was having the same problem with this yesterday on a real project that I’m working on so decided to trial out on this practice project that I have and the problem still persists so this is definitely a me problem.

At first I thought maybe it was to do with how I am creating the buttons. So this was how I was creating it in the beginning, like this:

function userData() {
    fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
        let output = '<h6>List of Users</h6>';
        output += '<div class="list-group">';
        users.forEach(function(user) {
            output += `
                <button data-user="${user.id} type="button" class="list-group-item list-group-item-action">
                    <strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
                    ${user.email}<br>
                    ${user.address.city}<br>
                </button>
            `;
        });
        output += '</div>';
        document.querySelector('#response').innerHTML = output;
        });
}

I thought this probably wasn’t the best way to go about it so I decided to use the document.createElement method instead and now it all looks like this:

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
userData();
document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach(button => {
    button.onclick = function(){
        userSelect(this.dataset.user_id);
    }
})

});


function userData() {
    fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users")
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(users => {
        const h6 = document.createElement("h6");
        h6.innerText = "List of Users";
        const userList = document.createElement("div");
        userList.className = "list-group";
        users.forEach(function(user) {
            const userButton = document.createElement("button");
            userButton.className = "list-group-item list-group-item-action";
            userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`);
            userButton.innerHTML = `
            <strong>${user.name}</strong><br>
            ${user.email}<br>
            ${user.address.city}<br>
            `;
            userList.appendChild(userButton);
        });
        const container = document.querySelector('#response');
        container.appendChild(h6);
        container.insertBefore(userList, h6.nextSibling);
    });
}


function userSelect(user_id) {
    fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/${user_id}`)
    .then(response => response.json())
    .then(user => {
        console.log(user);
    });
}

The problem is when I click on a button, nothing is showing in the console but when I directly use the function: userSelect(6); that user object shows up fine. I am really going wrong somewhere with the .onclick but I really don’t know what’s wrong. If I can work out how to solve it here, I know I’ll be able to resolve the problem with the project I’m working on.