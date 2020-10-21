Using .onclick on dynamically created button

I am having some real difficulty with using .onclick on a group of dynamically created buttons. I was having the same problem with this yesterday on a real project that I’m working on so decided to trial out on this practice project that I have and the problem still persists so this is definitely a me problem.

At first I thought maybe it was to do with how I am creating the buttons. So this was how I was creating it in the beginning, like this:

function userData() { fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users") .then(response => response.json()) .then(users => { let output = '<h6>List of Users</h6>'; output += '<div class="list-group">'; users.forEach(function(user) { output += ` <button data-user="${user.id} type="button" class="list-group-item list-group-item-action"> <strong>${user.name}</strong><br> ${user.email}<br> ${user.address.city}<br> </button> `; }); output += '</div>'; document.querySelector('#response').innerHTML = output; }); }

I thought this probably wasn’t the best way to go about it so I decided to use the document.createElement method instead and now it all looks like this:

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { userData(); document.querySelectorAll('button').forEach(button => { button.onclick = function(){ userSelect(this.dataset.user_id); } }) }); function userData() { fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users") .then(response => response.json()) .then(users => { const h6 = document.createElement("h6"); h6.innerText = "List of Users"; const userList = document.createElement("div"); userList.className = "list-group"; users.forEach(function(user) { const userButton = document.createElement("button"); userButton.className = "list-group-item list-group-item-action"; userButton.setAttribute('data-user', `${user.id}`); userButton.innerHTML = ` <strong>${user.name}</strong><br> ${user.email}<br> ${user.address.city}<br> `; userList.appendChild(userButton); }); const container = document.querySelector('#response'); container.appendChild(h6); container.insertBefore(userList, h6.nextSibling); }); } function userSelect(user_id) { fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/${user_id}`) .then(response => response.json()) .then(user => { console.log(user); }); }