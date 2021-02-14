Using Nested Gradients

HTML & CSS
#1

Nested Gradient
code: https://jsfiddle.net/310eyvh5/

Trying to make this:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/2hyjog3r/

Is this possible?

#2

Evidently, it is. :shifty:

#3

I tried here:

code: https://jsfiddle.net/0bymnj1k/1/

How do you add more colors/gradients?
More border lines.

.basic {
  width: 170px;
  height: 170px;
  padding: 5px;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  
  border: 5px solid transparent;
  
  background:
    linear-gradient(red, red) content-box,
    linear-gradient(blue, blue) padding-box,
    linear-gradient(green, green) border-box;
}