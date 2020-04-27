Using namespace prefix versus use statement

I am reading PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja (edition 6)

On page 408, the authors have just explained the use of namespaces and, once a class has been added to a namespace by adding "namespace whatever to the top of the class file, the need to reference it with \namespace\class instead of just class. I get this.

But, they proceed to say:

“We could fix this the same way as above—by providing the class name with the
namespace (which PHP refers to as a Fully qualified class name): \Ninja
DatabaseTable . But a neater solution is importing the class DatabaseTable into
the current namespace.
We can do this with the use keyword after the namespace declaration:”

<?php
namespace Ijdb\Controllers;
use \Ninja\DatabaseTable;
class Joke {
private $authorsTable;
// ...

I’d appreciate some further explanation here. When to use the “fully qualified” prefix and when to use “use” and import. I am assuming they are two ways of doing exactly the same thing (or am I wrong?).

Advantages, disadvantages of each?

Thank you,
Mike

I don’t consider myself an expert but I’ve used namespaces for awhile and this has been my experience:

Yes, if I understand you correctly using a fully qualified prefix is the same as placing a use statement at the beginning of your php code and calling the abbreviated class or function (meaning without the prefixing you defined in the use statement).

Using your example, assuming DatabaseTable refers to a class, I could reference it 2 different ways:

$db_table = new DatabaseTable($parameters);

or

$db_table = new \Ninja\DatabaseTable($parameters);

The autoclass loader (I’m also assuming you are using an autoloader) always receives a fully qualified name which is generated by the parser if you are using a “use” statement, so basically the “use” statement is useful in not having to type the fully qualified name every time you want to access the defined class or function. I don’t think there is a performance advantage or penalty in the “use” statement. It’s for convenience so that you wouldn’t have to type \A\Really\Really\Long\Namespace\Definition every time you want to create a new Widget object, for example.

I hope this makes sense.

Daniel

Hi, Daniel.

Thank you for your response and apologies for the delay in getting back to you.

Yes, you seem to understand me in the sense that, yes, I am saying that, as far as I understand it, adding a Namespace and adding a Use statement at the top of your file do the SAME thing: they mean you don’t have to type the fully qualified prefix.

What I’m not sure about is: what’s the difference? Why use one and not the other?

Mike

Just to be clear:

A namespace defines a hierarchical scheme to isolate code. For example, if I wanted to create my own DateTime object, as opposed to using the provided DateTime object in php, I can do so by declaring a different namespace, like “\BornD\Objects”, than the global namespace, which is “\”. To create this new DateTime class, I would place the following code at the top of my php class file:
namespace \BornD\Objects;

class DateTime()
{....}

Whenever I use the “namespace” command then every time I create a new class or call a custom function that namespace is automatically attached to it, unless I specificy a “” at the beginning of the object or function name, which means “I’m going to provide the entire path; don’t attach any pre-defined name spaces” to the interpreter. If I don’t declare a namespace then I’m automatically in the global “\” namespace.

So, later when I want to use the new DateTime object (assuming I am NOT in the \BornD\Object namespace already), I would put:

$today = new \BornD\Object\DateTime();

in my code to make sure I reference the custom DateTime class I created. Now, let’s say I’m going to create a lot of dates for some process. Without using the “use” statement, I would have to put “new \BornD\Object\DateTime();” every time I wanted a new date. The “use” statement allows me to define at the top of my file that I’m going to use DateTime from \BornD\Object\DateTime so that I don’t have to type the full name every time, but rather I can just say:

$date = new DateTime();

Because I defined a prefix of \BornD\Object\DateTime with the use statement, the php interpreter will be able to find the custom class.

If, however, I wanted to access the php defined DateTime at the same time, I can – I just have to qualify the name using the “\” global namespace qualifier:

$php_date = new \DateTime();

Some people may want to use the fully qualified name in their code and that’s fine: there’s nothing that says you can’t. However, some people might want to use the “use” statement because it’s more readable to them to take all of the prefixes out.

So, to me, it’s really about readability in your code (some prefer a full prefix, some do not) and/or typing a fully qualified name every time as opposed to giving php a “search” path for your objects.

Hope this helps,
Daniel