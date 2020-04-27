Using namespace prefix versus use statement

Just to be clear:

A namespace defines a hierarchical scheme to isolate code. For example, if I wanted to create my own DateTime object, as opposed to using the provided DateTime object in php, I can do so by declaring a different namespace, like “\BornD\Objects”, than the global namespace, which is “\”. To create this new DateTime class, I would place the following code at the top of my php class file:

namespace \BornD\Objects;

class DateTime() {....}

Whenever I use the “namespace” command then every time I create a new class or call a custom function that namespace is automatically attached to it, unless I specificy a “” at the beginning of the object or function name, which means “I’m going to provide the entire path; don’t attach any pre-defined name spaces” to the interpreter. If I don’t declare a namespace then I’m automatically in the global “\” namespace.

So, later when I want to use the new DateTime object (assuming I am NOT in the \BornD\Object namespace already), I would put:

$today = new \BornD\Object\DateTime();

in my code to make sure I reference the custom DateTime class I created. Now, let’s say I’m going to create a lot of dates for some process. Without using the “use” statement, I would have to put “new \BornD\Object\DateTime();” every time I wanted a new date. The “use” statement allows me to define at the top of my file that I’m going to use DateTime from \BornD\Object\DateTime so that I don’t have to type the full name every time, but rather I can just say:

$date = new DateTime();

Because I defined a prefix of \BornD\Object\DateTime with the use statement, the php interpreter will be able to find the custom class.

If, however, I wanted to access the php defined DateTime at the same time, I can – I just have to qualify the name using the “\” global namespace qualifier:

$php_date = new \DateTime();

Some people may want to use the fully qualified name in their code and that’s fine: there’s nothing that says you can’t. However, some people might want to use the “use” statement because it’s more readable to them to take all of the prefixes out.

So, to me, it’s really about readability in your code (some prefer a full prefix, some do not) and/or typing a fully qualified name every time as opposed to giving php a “search” path for your objects.

Hope this helps,

Daniel