Using namespace prefix versus use statement

#1

I am reading PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja (edition 6)

On page 408, the authors have just explained the use of namespaces and, once a class has been added to a namespace by adding "namespace whatever to the top of the class file, the need to reference it with \namespace\class instead of just class. I get this.

But, they proceed to say:

“We could fix this the same way as above—by providing the class name with the
namespace (which PHP refers to as a Fully qualified class name): \Ninja
DatabaseTable . But a neater solution is importing the class DatabaseTable into
the current namespace.
We can do this with the use keyword after the namespace declaration:”

<?php
namespace Ijdb\Controllers;
use \Ninja\DatabaseTable;
class Joke {
private $authorsTable;
// ...

I’d appreciate some further explanation here. When to use the “fully qualified” prefix and when to use “use” and import. I am assuming they are two ways of doing exactly the same thing (or am I wrong?).

Advantages, disadvantages of each?

Thank you,
Mike

#2

I don’t consider myself an expert but I’ve used namespaces for awhile and this has been my experience:

Yes, if I understand you correctly using a fully qualified prefix is the same as placing a use statement at the beginning of your php code and calling the abbreviated class or function (meaning without the prefixing you defined in the use statement).

Using your example, assuming DatabaseTable refers to a class, I could reference it 2 different ways:

$db_table = new DatabaseTable($parameters);

or

$db_table = new \Ninja\DatabaseTable($parameters);

The autoclass loader (I’m also assuming you are using an autoloader) always receives a fully qualified name which is generated by the parser if you are using a “use” statement, so basically the “use” statement is useful in not having to type the fully qualified name every time you want to access the defined class or function. I don’t think there is a performance advantage or penalty in the “use” statement. It’s for convenience so that you wouldn’t have to type \A\Really\Really\Long\Namespace\Definition every time you want to create a new Widget object, for example.

I hope this makes sense.

Daniel