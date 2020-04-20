Using namespace prefix versus use statement

I am reading PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja (edition 6)
On page 408, the authors have just explained the use of namespaces and, once a class has been added to a namespace by adding "namespace whatever to the top of the class file, the need to reference it with \namespace\class instead of just class. I get this.
But, they proceed to say:
“We could fix this the same way as above—by providing the class name with the
namespace (which PHP refers to as a Fully qualified class name): \Ninja
DatabaseTable . But a neater solution is importing the class DatabaseTable into
the current namespace.
We can do this with the use keyword after the namespace declaration:”
<?php
namespace Ijdb\Controllers;
use \Ninja\DatabaseTable;
class Joke {
private $authorsTable;
// ...
I’d appreciate some further explanation here. When to use the “fully qualified” prefix and when to use “use” and import. I am assuming they are two ways of doing exactly the same thing (or am I wrong?).
Advantages, disadvantages of each?
Thank you,
Mike