Using namespace prefix versus use statement

I am reading PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja (edition 6)

On page 408, the authors have just explained the use of namespaces and, once a class has been added to a namespace by adding "namespace whatever to the top of the class file, the need to reference it with

amespace\class instead of just class. I get this.

But, they proceed to say:

“We could fix this the same way as above—by providing the class name with the

namespace (which PHP refers to as a Fully qualified class name): \Ninja

DatabaseTable . But a neater solution is importing the class DatabaseTable into

the current namespace.

We can do this with the use keyword after the namespace declaration:”

<?php namespace Ijdb\Controllers; use \Ninja\DatabaseTable; class Joke { private $authorsTable; // ...

I’d appreciate some further explanation here. When to use the “fully qualified” prefix and when to use “use” and import. I am assuming they are two ways of doing exactly the same thing (or am I wrong?).

Advantages, disadvantages of each?

Thank you,

Mike