Using modulo?

You see how the repeated images on the right
they overlap the box and would like to make them appear only in groups of 6,. then move down 75 on each new row . This sounds like a solution for %
$x = 70;
foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="225" width="20" height=""25 />';
echo "</a>";
echo "\r\n";
$x += 30;
}
produces the 1 row
$x = 70;
$image = 1;
$row = 1;
foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
if($image % 6 = 0) {
echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
echo "</a>";
$row++;
} else {
echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
echo "</a>";
}
echo "\r\n";
$x += 30;
$image++
}
Is this rignt?