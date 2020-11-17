Using modulo?

#1

You see how the repeated images on the right

they overlap the box and would like to make them appear only in groups of 6,. then move down 75 on each new row . This sounds like a solution for %

$x = 70;
	foreach ($cb_result as $value) {

		echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="225" width="20" height=""25 />';
		echo "</a>";
		echo "\r\n";
		$x += 30;
	}

produces the 1 row

$x = 70;
$image = 1;
$row = 1;
	foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
		if($image % 6 = 0) {
			echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		    echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
		    echo "</a>";
                    $row++;
               } else {
			echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		    echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
		    echo "</a>";
              }
		    echo "\r\n";
		$x += 30;
                $image++
	}

Is this rignt?

#2

I’m fond of using array functions when operating on sets of data -

<?php

// starting x
$x_start = 70;
// x increment
$x_inc = 30; 

$y = 225;
// y increment
$y_inc = 75;

foreach(array_chunk($cb_result,6) as $chunk)
{
	// start a new row
	$x = $x_start;
	// output the data for one row
	foreach($chunk as $value)
	{
		echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.$y.'" width="20" height="25" />';
		echo "</a>\r\n";
		$x += $x_inc;
	}
	// finished a row, goto next row
	$y += $y_inc;
}

Note: you had a closing " in the wrong place on the height attribute.

#3

I just get an error when I try the above line, until I change it to

if($image % 6 == 0) {
#4

I prefer not to even check for a zero result and use the positive remainder results of 1…5 to echo values and only add a line feed when the module is zero. Beware of the first module result :slight_smile: