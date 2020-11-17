Using modulo?

You see how the repeated images on the right



$x = 70; foreach ($cb_result as $value) { echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">'; echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="225" width="20" height=""25 />'; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; $x += 30; }

they overlap the box and would like to make them appear only in groups of 6,. then move down 75 on each new row . This sounds like a solution for %

produces the 1 row

$x = 70; $image = 1; $row = 1; foreach ($cb_result as $value) { if($image % 6 = 0) { echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">'; echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />'; echo "</a>"; $row++; } else { echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">'; echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />'; echo "</a>"; } echo "\r

"; $x += 30; $image++ }

Is this rignt?