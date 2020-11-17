Using modulo?

You see how the repeated images on the right

image
image1920×1080 77.8 KB

they overlap the box and would like to make them appear only in groups of 6,. then move down 75 on each new row . This sounds like a solution for %

$x = 70;
	foreach ($cb_result as $value) {

		echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="225" width="20" height=""25 />';
		echo "</a>";
		echo "\r\n";
		$x += 30;
	}

produces the 1 row

$x = 70;
$image = 1;
$row = 1;
	foreach ($cb_result as $value) {
		if($image % 6 = 0) {
			echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		    echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
		    echo "</a>";
                    $row++;
               } else {
			echo '<a xlink:href="../recepticles/show_recepticle.php?id='.$value['recepticle_id'].'" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite"  data-tipcontent="'.$value['title'].'<br>Trip Rating: '.$value['trip_rating'].' Amps">';
		    echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="'.$x.'" y="'.(225 * $row).'" width="20" height=""25 />';
		    echo "</a>";
              }
		    echo "\r\n";
		$x += 30;
                $image++
	}

Is this rignt?