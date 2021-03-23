Using modulo in a if statement

If you index/pivot the data using the pdu_name, when you fetch it, you can just loop over the resulting arrays of rows of data to produce the output that you want.

Edit: which I see was covered in a previous thread about using PDO::FETCH_GROUP. The point of grouping the fetched data into arrays of rows of data, is that there are definitive locations in the code where you start and end each section. This eliminates the need for conditional logic and of repeating the code needed to test/end the last section, regardless of how complicated the start/end markup is. For the ‘balanced’ markup you want to add <div>...</div> using the existing method, you would need to add more conditional logic to test upon every new section if there is a previous ‘open’ section, close that section before starting the new section, and then you have to test/close any last section.