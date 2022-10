How would I use media queries?

for the margins?

Question 1)

@media only screen and

@media screen

Which should be used?

Question 2)

Should I be using both min and max for both?

@media screen and (min-width: 600px) and (max-width: 900px) { .curtain { margin: auto auto 50px; } }

@media only screen and (min-device-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 480px) { .curtain { margin: auto auto 50px; } }

https://jsfiddle.net/3zbawrf9/

