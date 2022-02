How to put “@media screen and” command in a <style> tag with modern CSS (after year 2020)?

I have this code:

@media screen and (max-width: 320px) { .example { display: block; } }

I want to put it in a <style> tag, but throughout the years I read time and again that it’s not possible to put @media screen and codes inside style tags (at least with the standard syntax).

Now in year 2022, is there any “good” way to do so? Thanks,