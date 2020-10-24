Using MAX() to return testimonial results that have a product topic added

This returns a list of testimonials that do NOT have a topic tag assigned to them (product = ‘Yes’ in the topics table). I’ve tried adjusting the MIN() / MAX() part of the query to give me just the opposite, a list of testimonials that do have at least one topic assigned that is designated as a product, but no success. Can someone spot something obvious that I’m overlooking?
Thanks!
SELECT
t.testimonialID,
c.product,
t.brandNeutral,
t.sufficientDetail,
t.usePhoto,
t.healthRelated,
t.title,
t.compliantTitle,
t.dateEditorEdit,
t.dateAdminEdit
FROM testimonials t
INNER JOIN
testimonialTopics b
ON
t.testimonialID = b.testimonialID
INNER JOIN
topics c
ON
b.topicID = c.topicID
WHERE
t.approved = 'Yes'
and t.compliantTitle is null
GROUP BY t.testimonialID
HAVING
MAX(c.product) < 'Yes'
ORDER BY
dateEditorEdit;